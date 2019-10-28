Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 34.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,307 shares of company stock worth $10,793,042 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,876. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.