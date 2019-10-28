Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a $11.00 price objective by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. 207,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,693. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

