Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 520.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $39.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

