Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $500,817,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,687,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,623,000 after buying an additional 1,024,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

