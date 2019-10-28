Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 238 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $136.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

