Parkland Fuel (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Parkland Fuel to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$31.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$240,012.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.