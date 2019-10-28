Parkland Fuel (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Parkland Fuel to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.
Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion.
TSE:PKI opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$31.59 and a twelve month high of C$47.36.
In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$240,012.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
