Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.
Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
