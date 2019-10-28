Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

