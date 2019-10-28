Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK) Financial Review

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Park City Group and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.17 million 4.93 $3.90 million $0.17 31.00 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.49 $10.15 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.43% 9.77% 7.98% CooTek (Cayman) -4.38% -25.00% -7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park City Group and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

