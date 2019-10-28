PARK CIRCLE Co Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 223,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 142,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 280,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 40,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

