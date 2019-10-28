Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 12.17.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $29,864.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.