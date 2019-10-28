Paracle Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,196 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.5744 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

