Paracle Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

