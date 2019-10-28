Paracle Advisors LLC Has $46.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

