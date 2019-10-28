Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $17.02. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 189,683 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.03.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

