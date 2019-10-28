PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Head-To-Head Review

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bitauto alerts:

Bitauto has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -4.86% 2.21% 0.76% PagSeguro Digital 23.12% 18.82% 10.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitauto and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.72 -$87.68 million $1.40 10.82 PagSeguro Digital $1.14 billion 10.86 $248.78 million $0.88 42.86

PagSeguro Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto. Bitauto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bitauto and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 0 1 2 0 2.67 PagSeguro Digital 0 3 8 0 2.73

Bitauto presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $43.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Bitauto’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Bitauto on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.