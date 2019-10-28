Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given a $118.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Argus set a $118.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.82.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.51. 836,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.72.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

