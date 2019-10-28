Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OXFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.43. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $983,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 326,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 238,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 795,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,904 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.