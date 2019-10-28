Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 2,573,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

