Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. Owens-Illinois also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

NYSE OI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on OI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

