OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 13,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

