OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises 2.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 109,508.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 82,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 964.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. 21,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,484. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.