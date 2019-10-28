O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given a $465.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.21.

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.75. 39,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,628. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $315.00 and a 52 week high of $446.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $2,844,481 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

