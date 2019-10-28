O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $443.26. 15,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.88 and its 200 day moving average is $385.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $315.00 and a 1-year high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.77.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

