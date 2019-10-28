Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 2.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 45,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.