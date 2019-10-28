Orca Investment Management LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,155.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 94,521 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,826. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

