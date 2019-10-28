Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 202,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.11. 340,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,679. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Orange has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

