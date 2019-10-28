Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

