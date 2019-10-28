Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.64.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 107,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,503.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock worth $3,587,957. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

