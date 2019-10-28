Oppenheimer Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $385.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.81.

Shares of TSLA opened at $328.13 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450 shares of company stock worth $109,271. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

