Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises approximately 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.80% of Omnicell worth $114,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 196,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Omnicell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,010 shares of company stock worth $3,064,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

