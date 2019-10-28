Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.91, approximately 409,096 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 488,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

The firm has a market cap of $795.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Omeros’s revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

