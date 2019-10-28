Olympus Labs 24 Hour Volume Hits $245.00 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, FCoin and Kyber Network. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $314,521.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040695 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.05532530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043118 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032791 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

MOT is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

