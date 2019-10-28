OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in General Electric were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

