OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

