OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $45,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. CX Institutional boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,727. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

