Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Republic International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $531,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.