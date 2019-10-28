Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Old Republic International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $531,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Old Republic International by 320.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

