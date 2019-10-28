OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $15,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.28.

AMGN traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $205.19. The company had a trading volume of 140,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,198. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.16. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.