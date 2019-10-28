OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Grows Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Centurylink stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 695,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,545,529. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

