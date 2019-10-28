OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires Shares of 65,473 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Blackstone Group comprises about 1.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,783,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 982,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.