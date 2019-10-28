Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. On average, analysts expect Obsidian Energy to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.19. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

