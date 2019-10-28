OAX (OAX) Price Up 12% This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. OAX has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $972,895.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00213970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.01501393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

