Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 446,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,918. The firm has a market cap of $728.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.