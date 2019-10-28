NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NVE worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NVE by 362.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 6,002.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVE by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVEC shares. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NVEC opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.37. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $104.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.