NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on NuCana in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on NuCana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.69.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,643. The company has a market cap of $231.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.13. NuCana has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.