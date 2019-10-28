NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.55. NOW has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NOW by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,516,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at $6,975,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in NOW by 34.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 289,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOW by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at $2,135,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

