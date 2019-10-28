Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 5.1%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.75, 775,013 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 724,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $11,316,614.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,305,191.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,630,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at $121,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,711,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

