Novacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $705,836.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $705,836.00 and $1,575.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003215 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033412 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00072702 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001492 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00097173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,384.90 or 0.99843793 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.