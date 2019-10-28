nOS Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. nOS has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $51,292.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00210164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.01460466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00126594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

