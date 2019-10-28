Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 188,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 2,600,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 123,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,718,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,880. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

